21st Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2023 21 – 29/4/2023

CALL FOR FILM SUBMISSIONS

The Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus and the Rialto Theatre launch a call for submissions of feature films in the two Competition Sections of “Cyprus Film Days”, the official international film festival of Cyprus.

The Festival aims at broadening its horizons beyond the geographical boundaries of Cyprus, as well as attracting international film industry professionals and audiences, thus turning Cyprus into a meeting hub for the three neighbouring continents.

The 21st edition of Cyprus Film Days IFF will take place between 21-29 April 2023 both in Nicosia and Limassol.

The feature films to be submitted must be 2021 or 2022 productions.

You may submit your film via www.filmfreeway.com/cyprusfilmdays until 20/12/2022.

COMPETITION SECTIONS

Α. “GLOCAL IMAGES” INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION SECTION:

Glocal Images International Competition Section accepts films that showcase the “colours” of a local culture while highlighting, in an innovative way, issues that concern the global public opinion.

An independent International Jury will award the following prizes:

– Best Film Award: accompanied by the amount of €6,000, paid in half (ex aequo) to the Producer (€3,000) and the Director (€3,000) of the film.

– Special Jury Award: accompanied by the amount of €3,000, paid in half (ex aequo) to the Producer (€1,500) and the Director (€1,500) of the film.

– Best Director Award: accompanied by the amount of €1,000.

– The Jury may also give up to three Honorary Distinctions. These distinctions are not accompanied by a monetary prize.

Β. CYPRIOT FILMS COMPETITION SECTION:

The Cypriot Films Competition Section accepts Cypriot films pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Festival. These films must meet specific criteria in order to be eligible for selection.

The Jury will award the following prizes:

– Best Cypriot Film Award: accompanied by the amount of €4,000, which is paid in half (ex aequo) to the Producer (€2,000) and the Director (€2,000) of the film.

– Best Director Award: accompanied by services.

– Best Performance Award: accompanied by the amount of €500, sponsored by Limassol Municipality.

– The Jury may also give up to three Honorary Distinctions. These distinctions are not accompanied by a monetary prize.

The selection of films competing in both sections (National and International) is made by the Festival’s Artistic Directors, Argyro Nicolaou and Marios Lizides.

For the rules, regulations & submissions, please click here.

Contact information:

Tel: +357 25 343907

E-mail: info@cyprusfilmdays.com

Facebook & Instagram: @cyprusfilmdays