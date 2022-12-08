GLOBAL CONVERSATIONAL AI INDUSTRY RESEARCH SEGMENTED BY MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS, TYPES, APPLICATIONS, AND SEGMENT FORECAST.
By 2030, the market for conversational AI is projected to be worth USD 41.89 billion and grow at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2030.
Conversational AI is the next big thing in automation. It's a technology that allows computers to communicate with humans in a natural way, using voice recognition and text-to-speech software. This technology can be used in a variety of areas, such as customer service and marketing.
The market for Conversational AI is growing rapidly. This is because there are many businesses that could benefit from the technology. For example, banks are looking to use it to improve customer service. The healthcare industry is also exploring its potential uses. For example, hospitals could use it to interact with patients in order to understand their needs. There are also many consumer-facing applications available today, such as chatbots for retail customers and virtual assistants for office workers.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Conversational AI is a subset of artificial intelligence that helps humans communicate with computers. There are two main types of AI- IVA and Chatbots. IVA stands for the interactive voice assistant, while Chatbots are computer programs that can mimic human conversation.
One application of conversational AI is customer engagement. With conversational AI, businesses can automate tasks such as greeting customers, providing information, and resolving issues. Another application of conversational AI is customer retention. By using automated chatbots, businesses can provide customers with information and assistance while they are shopping or ordering online.
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the value data of each region and country. The Regional Segmentation of Conversational AI Platforms Market include: China, EU, USA, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Prominent Key Players of the Conversational AI Market
We specifically study not only the major businesses that are influential on a global scale but also the regional small and medium-sized businesses that play vital roles and have significant room for growth in order to clearly reflect the competitive condition of the industry. Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Baidu, Oracle, SAP, Nuance, Artificial Solutions, Conversica, and Haptik etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Conversational AI Market
Based on types, the Conversational AI market is primarily split into:
• Intelligent Virtual Assistants
• Chatbots
• Natural language processing (NLP)
• Machine learning (ML)
Based on applications, the Conversational AI market covers:
• Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Engagement
• Retention
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• North America
• United States
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic Countries
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The section's readers will comprehend how the pandemic, the post-pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine War affected the market for Conversational AI Platforms around the world. The study takes into account how things like demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production have changed over time. The essential elements that will assist players find chances and stabilizing the business as a whole in the upcoming years have also been underlined by the industry experts.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Conversational AI Market
In order to help readers comprehend the overall growth, this research has studied high-impact rendering elements and drivers. The report also includes limitations and difficulties that can present obstacles to the players. This would help the users pay attention and make well-informed business-related judgments. Specialists have also focused on potential future commercial opportunities.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
Following is the list of TOC for the Conversational AI Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Conversational AI Revenue
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Engagement
• Retention
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Conversational AI Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Conversational AI Market Players Profiles
• Artificial Solutions Company Profile
• Global Conversational AI Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Conversational AI Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Conversational AI Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Conversational AI Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
