Macqwerty is linked with a 'global parking account' tailored to the period of rising interest rates
EINPresswire.com/ -- Regarding the global parking account, Macqwerty announced that the service would be linked to the application. An 'interest checking account' is an option for consumers who want to earn interest on their account balance as opposed to a standard checking account.
Interest checking accounts usually pay customers interest on the balance of the account on a daily basis. With exceptional interest rates, interest checking accounts quickly established themselves in overseas media.
In the global interest checking account linked by Macqwerty, customers receive an interest rate higher than the commercial bank term deposit rate without any performance conditions.
Interest is compounded daily and paid to customers. In addition, customers can use the most frequently used financial services, such as withdrawals and transfers, for free without any conditions.
Macqwerty's interest checking account, 'Compounded Term Deposit (variable interest rate)', focused on maximizing customer convenience and benefits based on high-interest rates and various benefits.
The biggest feature of this product is that customers can receive a higher interest rate than regular 'term deposits (fixed interest rate)'.
In addition, since this product automatically applies a preferential rate to the fixed deposit rate every 12 months, customers do not have to worry about extending their deposit.
It is absolutely advantageous to operate this product for a long time by setting a contract period of up to 5 years. The bank, which has signed an agreement with Macqwerty, is providing new financial services to increase customer satisfaction. A Macqwerty official said, "We hope it will be able to have a positive impact on many foreigners globally."
Suzan
