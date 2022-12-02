Hillenbrand's Acquisition of Peerless successfully completed: Peerless Food Equipment to Join Coperion

Hillenbrand, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Peerless Food Equipment, a premier global, commercial food equipment and solutions provider. Peerless will be a part of the Coperion Food, Health & Nutrition Division, joining previous acquisitions, LINXIS Group and Gabler Engineering. The Peerless acquisition positions Coperion to further expand their technical capabilities and offerings to better support global customers.

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Peerless Food Equipment, a premier global, commercial food equipment and solutions provider. Peerless will be a part of the Coperion Food, Health & Nutrition Division, joining previous acquisitions, LINXIS Group and Gabler Engineering. The Peerless acquisition positions Coperion to further expand their technical capabilities and offerings to better support global customers.

Peerless has a strong reputation with highly complementary technologies to the equipment currently offered within Coperion's Food, Health & Nutrition Division. Integrating Peerless will provide scale and support to grow customer offerings in the food industry. Together, the division will have an expanded global footprint that leverages their respective expertise and provides opportunities to grow their portfolios, technological capabilities, and further strengthen Coperion's position in the food end market.

"We are confident Peerless will be an excellent fit within Coperion's Food, Health and Nutrition Division, as we share the philosophy of engineering innovation and a deep commitment to customers. By leveraging our combined capabilities, we will be able to provide more comprehensive processing solutions, which will significantly enhance our value proposition to customers." – Eric Cruse, General Manager, Peerless Food Equipment

The Food, Health & Nutrition Division is comprised of industry leading brands – including Bakon, Coperion, Gabler Engineering, Diosna, Peerless, Shaffer, Shick Esteve, Unifiller, and VMI – that serve customers in more than 100 countries.

"The acquisition of Peerless builds upon recent investments at Hillenbrand. Strategically, the premier industrial equipment and technologies Peerless provides to customers around the world, as well as their strong reputation in the industry, will be instrumental in even further expanding Coperion's position in the food market." - Kevin Buchler, President of Coperion's Food, Health & Nutrition Division

About Coperion

Coperion (http://www.coperion.com) is the global industry and technology leader in compounding and extrusion systems, feeding systems, bulk material handling systems, and services. Coperion develops, produces, and services plants, machinery, and components for the plastics, chemical, food, pharmaceutical and minerals industries. Coperion employs 4,000 people worldwide in its three divisions: Polymer, Food, Health & Nutrition and Aftermarket Sales and Service. Coperion is an Operating Company of Hillenbrand HI, an industrial company operating in over 40 countries serving a wide variety of industries across the world.

About LINXIS GROUP

LINXIS Group gathers leaders in specialized equipment for the food and health industries - Bakon, Coperion, Diosna, Shaffer, Shick Esteve, Unifiller and VMI are experts in ingredient automation, sourdough and fermentation systems, mixing and depositing technologies. LINXIS Group is part of the Coperion Food, Health & Nutrition Division. Their common mission is to grow their position as global leaders in process equipment and design supply, for the customers they serve around the world. For more information, visit http://www.LINXISGroup.com.

About Peerless Food Equipment

Peerless provides food equipment and systems through three leading brands – Peerless® Mixers, The Peters Brand, and The Pioneer Brand. Peerless' technology encompasses high performance mixers, sandwiching equipment, and product handling equipment for breads, cookies, tortillas, cakes, and other products. Peerless is now part of the Coperion Food, Health & Nutrition Division. Learn more at PeerlessFood.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Wiens, Linxis Group, 1 9139724990, kelly.wiens@shickesteve.com

Bettina Koenig, Coperion, (0) 897 25 2215, bettina.koenig@coperion.com

