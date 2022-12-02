Submit Release
Kennametal to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted by KeyBanc on December 8 and 9, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. KMT announced today that they will participate in a Non-Deal Roadshow hosted by KeyBanc on December 8 and 9, 2022.

Details of the conference are as follows:

    When:

December 8-9, 2022




    Attendees:

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Franklin Cardenas, Vice President Kennametal Inc. and President of


Infrastructure Business Segment


Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-participate-in-non-deal-roadshow-hosted-by-keybanc-on-december-8-and-9-2022-301692502.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

