KEVIN ANTON JOINS THE CAST OF THE IRON CLAW

MORRIS PLAINS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Anton has joined the cast of A24’s The Iron Claw as legendary wrestler Harley Race. Based on a true story, the film chronicles the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, one of the most storied dynasties in the history of professional wrestling. No release date has been announced, but production is currently underway.

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Sean Durkin, the film stars Zac Efron, Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White, and Maura Tierney. According to reports, A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the film. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, and Harrison Huffman. The film was developed by House Productions with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Films.

Most recently, Anton appeared in Showtime’s seven-part limited series, The Loudest Voice, based on a bestselling book about Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News. He can also be seen in the upcoming Amazon series, Dead Ringers, starring Rachel Weisz. Anton is repped by Stefanie Talent and Entertainment.

The Iron Claw began principal photography beginning in Louisiana in October, and is expected to finish sometime in December. A24 has yet to publish a release date, but the consensus is that the film will premiere sometime in 2023.