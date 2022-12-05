We Insure LLC Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia
I wanted to partner with a forward-thinking company that promotes growth, particularly across state lines”JACKSONVILLE , FL, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure LLC, an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Quad Legacy.
— Kamal Whitmore
Specializing in home, auto and commercial insurance lines, Agency Owner Kamal Whitmore has more than a decade of experience in both financial services and multistate franchise development. Partnering with We Insure, Whitmore says, appeals to his entrepreneurial spirit and his desire to ensure clients have access to top insurance carriers and excellent rates, no matter where they live.
“I wanted to partner with a forward-thinking company that promotes growth, particularly across state lines,” he says. “I have a significant client base, and in the past found myself having to refer them to other professionals due to restrictions. We Insure supports my efforts to grow and is closely aligned with my business goals.”
We Insure Co-CEO Deb Franklin adds: “Because We Insure provides full support in operations, technology and marketing, our franchise partners can focus on further strengthening relationships with their customers and building their book of business.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. We Insure accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 160 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
