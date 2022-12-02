Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,292 in the last 365 days.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.50 per Share

/EIN News/ -- ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

“We are pleased to maintain our quarterly dividend at $0.50 per share, as we continue to be committed to providing returns to our shareholders,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO. At the stock price of $55.85 per share at the close of the market on December 1, 2022, the current dividend equates to a yield of 3.58% on an annualized basis.

On October 26, 2022, Northrim reported net income of $10.1 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, and $8.9 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago. Third quarter 2022 profitability was fueled by rising interest rates, core loan growth, fee and interest income, and the overall growth in earning assets.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka and Soldotna, and loan production offices in Kodiak and Nome, serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

www.northrim.com

Transmitted on Globe Newswire on December 2, 2022, at 5:00 a.m. Alaska Time.

Contact: Joe Schierhorn, President, CEO, and COO
  (907) 261-3308
  Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
  (907) 261-3539

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.50 per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.