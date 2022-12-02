Findings Wins the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for 'Best Supply Chain Management Start-Up of 2022'

Declared as the Supply Chain Management award winner out of 16 finalists

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINDINGS, the supply chain compliance automation company, won the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for its innovative technology that allows companies of all sizes to benefit from comprehensive and affordable end-to-end compliance assurance and monitoring for their entire supply chain. The ATLAS award is a joint effort also with AWS, Startup Nation Central, the IAI, and others.

"Candidates for the Atlas Award are companies chosen amongst Israel's most innovative start-ups that meet the criteria for excellence," stated the Atlas Award committee.

Findings is a state-of-the-art B2B risk monitoring platform that supports best practices and tailor-made risk assessment and performance monitoring in multiple domains, including cybersecurity, privacy, ESG, and trade compliance. It has been adopted globally by innovative companies, forward-thinking organizations, financial institutions, critical infrastructure, defense contractors, and government institutions, among others.

"Enterprises experience a common problem across the industry of manual, tedious and costly processes to run assessments' data capture, validation and continuous monitoring for their supply chains," said Kobi Freedman, Co-Founder and CEO of Findings. "The small fraction of visibility along with the current industry's cost structure enables a company's security, ESG or procurement teams to manage only top vendors and neglect the long-tail of suppliers, while both objective risks, as well as regulatory compliance requirements evolving in recent years, require complete and continuous visibility for the entire vendor base and BOM (Bill Of Materials) relationships."

"We started Findings after experiencing the friction in the market," said Jonatan Perry, Co-Founder and CTO of Findings. "We are thrilled to solve supply chain visibility gaps for small companies and some of the world's biggest enterprises alike."

Who does Findings provide its supply chain management solutions for?

Findings offer cost-effective and scalable solutions, fully customizable to the user's risk program, that provides best practices and customized capabilities for Enterprises, Vendors, and their N-tier supply chain alike.

Findings enable companies to get full, real-time, continuous visibility across their entire supply chain by using custom integrations, tools, and automation capabilities.

