Helma Christiane Bloomberg Continues her Education by Joining 6,000+ at EXPCON 2022 Real Estate Event
Palm Springs premium luxury real estate expert interacts with superstar realty colleaguesPALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already a top luxury real estate source for the Greater Palm Springs area and beyond, Helma Christiane Bloomberg recently expanded her skills by attending eXp Realty’s 13th annual EXPCON conference in Las Vegas.
Bloomberg is a proud member of eXp Realty, whose model has led agents to propel real estate sales success, placing them into the forefront of victory in selling luxury properties. She was one of 6,000 attendees seeking to continue their education at the event, which was themed “Built for the Future.”
eXp World Holdings Founder, CEO and Chairman Glenn Sanford kicked off the conference and participated in several sessions.
Invited guests included Tarek El Moussa, the star of HGTV’s “Flipping 101” who is also an eXp Realty agent. Bloomberg, like El Moussa, has been inspired and empowered by the sales and life philosophies of famed real estate coach Mike Ferry. Ferry has imparted wisdom and actionable achievement methods to successful eXp realtors like El Moussa, who pointed out in his presentation that the key to his success is nonstop action. The idea of failure becomes a non-issue when eXp agents keep going until something works.
Some of the leaders in their fields invited to speak to the enthusiastic record-setting EXPCON crowd included Elena Cardone from “10X Ladies;” the creator of “Sharks,” Kevin Harrington; and “Undercover Billionaire” Glenn Stearns.
Bloomberg has special access to premier, elite properties, including resort homes; golf, tennis club and country club homes; and equestrian property ranch compounds. She provides target marketing to her motivated luxury clients. Being an eXp agent streamlines identifying motivated buyers based on features of homes, properties and income range.
