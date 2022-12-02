Submit Release
Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held on December 1st are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3H26Z7H

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 6th.

December 1st

Presentation Ticker(s)
Aquafil S.P.A. OTCQX: ECNLF | Euronext Star Milan: ECNL
AAC Clyde Space OTCQX: ACCMF | NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: AAC
Active Energy Group Plc OTCQB: ATGVF | AIM: AEG
Gamelancer Media Corp. OTCQB: GAMGF | CSE: GMNG
Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. OTCQX: OILSF | TSXV: SOIL
Good Natured Products Inc. OTCQX: GDNPF | TSXV: GDNP
Novonix Ltd. OTCQX: NVNXF | ASX: NVX
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. OTCQB: ALKFF | NEO: PWWR
Bigg Digital Assets Inc. OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG
Solar Alliance Energy Inc. OTCQB: SAENF | TSXV: SOLR
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. OTCQX: ALVOF | TSXV: ALV
Black Swan Graphene Inc. OTCQB: BSWGF | TSXV: SWAN
VERSES Technologies Inc. OTCQX: VRSSF | NEO: VERS
ARway Corporation Pink: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

