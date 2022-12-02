The Chelsea Groton Foundation Awards $173K in Grants to Area Non-Profits this Fall, Surpasses $500,000 in Total Giving to Community This Year

/EIN News/ -- Groton, CT, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, the Chelsea Groton Foundation provided $173,975 to 37 non-profit organizations from Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Foundation has distributed over $500,000 to the community this year, including $294,000 in grants during the spring giving cycle, $8,500 in scholarships, $22,100 through the Acts of Kindness program, and over $13,000 in employee matches for the United Way. Inclusive of these donations, the Foundation has provided over $5.5 million in total grants to the community since 1998.

The Foundation approved a $10,000 grant for Discovering Amistad, which teaches the lessons of the 1839 Amistad Uprising to advance racial and social justice today. The Amistad schooner serves as a floating classroom to supplement in-class and on-line curriculum. An additional $5,000 sponsorship was also promised by Chelsea Groton for the program’s berth in Norwich next summer.

Programs that help to combat food insecurity, including Martin House, Inc. ($10,000), Thames Valley Council for Community Action (TVCCA) ($6,000), and Meals on Wheels of RI Inc ($500), and housing organizations, such as Furniture Bank of S.E.CT ($10,000) and Reliance Health, Inc. ($5,000) received funding.

The Women’s Business Development Council Inc. was awarded $25,000 for the WBDC Equity Match Grant Program for women-owned small businesses. United Cerebral Palsy of Eastern Connecticut received $10,000 for inclusion and advocacy activities.

Separate from these approvals, the Foundation made final payments on pre-existing obligations to Thames River Heritage Park ($2,500), Norwich Free Academy ($5,000) and the National Coast Guard Museum Association ($20,000).

“For 168 years, Chelsea Groton has been committed to supporting organizations that are critical to the success of our shared community. We are proud to be able to give to organizations that support basic human needs – hunger, homelessness and healthcare – especially as we continue to face challenging economic times and know that so many members of our community are relying on these services,” shared Michael Rauh, President and CEO of Chelsea Groton Bank, and President of the Chelsea Groton Foundation. “We are also excited to support requests for programming that provides education, spurs economic growth, and offers arts and cultural experiences. We’re proud to continue to provide financial assistance and support to the many non-profit organizations in our region who have such a profoundly positive impact on our local community.”

The Foundation typically reviews applications and awards grants two times per year. Organizations who support critical needs are invited to apply for additional funding if needed, through the application on the Bank’s website, chelseagroton.com/CGFoundation.

Each year, the Bank and Foundation support more than 300 local organizations through monetary gifts, grants, sponsorships, scholarships and employee volunteerism. More information, including a list of all fall grant recipients, is available at chelseagroton.com/CGFoundation.

