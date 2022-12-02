Immutep to Participate in The JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

/EIN News/ -- Media Release

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that Marc Voigt, CEO, will participate in The JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit, a virtual investor event to be held from December 6-7, 2022.



Presentation Details :

Date: Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Time: 11:20am EST

Mr. Voigt will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. A live webcast of his presentation will be available here and after the meeting under the Events page within the Investors & Media section of Immutep’s website.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximise value to shareholders.

Immutep’s lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer in multiple clinical trials. The Company is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 product candidates, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are licensed to and being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

