Nine Mile Metals Receives Full Grant and Initiates Nine Mile Brook VMS Project Bulk Sample Analysis

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”) is pleased to announce it has received a full grant for its bulk sample metallurgical analysis being conducted by RPC Science & Engineering (“RPC”), Fredericton, New Brunswick. This grant was provided by The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (“NRC-IRAP”). The objectives of this analytical program are to improve and define the recovery opportunities for the VMS mineralization of the upcoming 2000-3000 Tonne bulk sample at the Nine Mile Brook VMS Lens project.



Phase 1 of the program analysis conducted by RPC will focus on 2 elements: Mineralogy and Liberation size, the latter best defined utilizing Scanning Electron Microscopy (“SEM”) to classify the grain sizes an example of which is shown in Figure 1 below. Nine Mile Metals has already shipped NQ core samples from Holes NM220003-NM220006 previously drilled in the Phase 1 at Nine Mile Brook in May 2022. (See summary certified assay results in chart below). These ¼ core samples are representative of the 4 holes drilled into the High-Grade VMS Lens and total approximately 100kg.

ALS Global Labs Certified Assay Results Previously Reported (Click Drill Hole # for complete News Release details)

Drill Hole Width (m) Cu % Pb % Zn % (Pb + Zn) % Ag (g/t) Ag (0z) Au (g/t) NM220003 10.45 m 6.92 2.52 5.60 8.16 179.28 5.76 1.33 NM220004 15.10 m 10.12 1.41 1.00 2.41 91.47 2.94 0.84 NM220005 11.00 m 9.69 2.90 11.93 14.83 283.31 9.11 1.65 NM220006 10.40 m 3.07 4.78 7.35 12.13 175.28 5.64 1.69

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director stated, “we are honoured to receive a full grant from NRC-IRAP for this stage of our bulk sample analysis. We are equally grateful for the assistance and expertise we have received from RPC Science & Engineering in Fredericton, NB. Their expert analysis is invaluable for our advanced stage bulk sample and potential future production definitions, based on the Lens Ore characteristics. Having the highest grade mineralogy in the BMC is exceptional, but determining the commercial process to match that Ore is challenging, but a welcome challenge. This analysis is critical for our project moving forward and we look forward to updating additional news in the coming weeks.”

Each sample will be crushed to -1” homogenized and split into sub samples for head assay, characterization, and predictive mineralogy. Head assays including Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, S, Fe, multielement ICP and Au Fire Assay will be carried out on one of the sub-samples from each of the ore types. A polished thin section like that in Figure 1, will be produced from representative sub-samples of each of the ore types respectively. This allows for both the initial identification of the individual ore bearing minerals in addition to their relationships with each other.

Each section will be examined and analyzed at the University of New Brunswick’s (“UNB”) SEM Laboratory Microscopy and Microanalysis Facility in Fredericton to determine predictive mineralogy including micron size (liberation estimate), mineral identification of each metal (sulphides, non-sulphides, gangue minerals) and Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au occurrence (attached, liberated, included, interstitial etc.). The laboratory at UNB is equipped to conduct a variety of imaging techniques and ideally suited for the work being conducted by RPC. Once the analysis is completed and the characteristics of this incredibly high-grade ore have been established, optimum recovery methods will be recommended including: direct shipping, ore sorting, smelter or environmentally friendly bioleaching.



Figure 1: Example of Polished section showing Chalcopyrite (cp), Quartz (qz),

Pyrite (Py), Sphalertie (sp)

The NRC-IRAP has a Contribution to Organization (“CtO”) agreement providing short-term scientific or technical assistance to Canadian, for profit, small to medium size enterprises (“SMEs”) in the mining sector. The Mining Sector Team (“MST”) is part of the CtO mentioned above. The CtO program helps build and integrate innovative capacity in Canada and encourages investment in research and development activities that have clear commercialization goals. NRC-IRAP provides funding to SMEs for technical assistance performed.

“In addition to developing a conceptual process flowsheet for the recovery of Cu, Pb and Zn concentrates, the work by RPC will also provide valuable information on the chemistry and mineralogy of this unique VMS occurrence,” stated Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director.



The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. VP Exploration and director who acts as the Company’s Qualified Person and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company’s primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East – West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning nine Mile Metals for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc including a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

“Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA”

CEO and Director

T: 506-804-6117

E: patrick@ninemilemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “could” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) phase 1 of the program analysis conducted by RPC will focus on 2 elements: Mineralogy and Liberation size, (b) we look forward to updating additional news in the coming weeks, (c) each sample will be crushed to -1” homogenized and split into sub samples, (d) head assays will be carried out on one of the sub-samples from each of the ore types, and will be produced from representative sub-samples of each of the ore types, (e) each section will be examined and analyzed at UNB to determine predictive, (f) once the analysis is completed, optimum recovery methods will be recommended, and (g) the work by RPC will also provide valuable information on the chemistry and mineralogy of this unique VMS occurrence. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa39fcc7-e18b-4339-bff7-7af5ca71eed2