NanoXplore To Discuss Its Five-Year Strategic Plan at Its Upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a leading graphene company, is pleased to host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The Meeting, which will start at 10:00 a.m. (EST), will be an in-person only event and will not be recorded.

During the Meeting, the Corporation will discuss, among other things, its 5-year Strategic Plan with Shareholders as well as give a detailed description of its activities regarding battery materials. Only shareholders registered at the close of business on November 10, 2022 are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Details of the Event

When: December 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EST

Location: 1 Place Ville-Marie, 40th Floor, Montréal, Québec, H3B 4M4

Event type: Shareholders and in-person only event. No recording provided

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné
Director, Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1.438.476.1342

 


Primary Logo

