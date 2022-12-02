Ergo21 Introduces Wheelchair Cushion for Pressure Relief Suitable for Different Types of Wheelchair & Mobility Scooters
Ergo21 Introduces Wheelchair Cushions for Pressure Relief; Suitable for Different Types of Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters
The Ergo21 cushion for wheelchair cushion collection includes The Original Cushion, The Sports Cushion, The Lumbar Cushion, and The Coccyx Cushion.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergo21, a renowned name in the industry announced its wheelchair seat cushion range that encompasses a wide array of ergonomically designed seat cushions for transport wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, mobility scooter, geriatric wheelchair, and wheelchair back cushion.
— Steve Gambhir
The Ergo21 cushion for wheelchair cushion collection includes The Original Cushion, The Sports Cushion, The Lumbar Cushion, and The Coccyx Cushion.
Featuring highly-resilient foam and advanced LiquiCell technology, these wheelchair cushions improve blood flow by 150% and are effective in reducing numbness, fidgeting, and tailbone pain.
Los Angeles, November 28, 2022 – LA based Ergo21, the leading manufacturer of lumbar back cushions, introduces an exhaustive range of wheelchair cushions for pressure relief. The rising incidence of spinal cord injury in addition to the rise in the geriatric population reiterates the importance of a good quality seat cushion that supports your lumbar back and tailbone. The company’s product development team analyzed the different issues encountered by wheelchair users and came up with practical and effective solutions that alleviate their lumbar back pain. Mr. Steve Gambhir, President and Product Designer, the Ergo21 comfort seat cushion said, “Our research revealed that most wheelchair users were concerned about the vertical pressure felt due to prolonged sitting. This often leads to issues like ulcers, tailburn, skin breakdown, and pressure sores. Our cushion for wheelchair cushion range is designed to counteract all these issues. They are ergonomically designed using the patented LiquiCell Technology that makes use of low-viscosity water-filled membranes that distribute the pressure evenly and enhance comfort while sitting.”
The product range goes way beyond the conventional gel foam seat cushions as it features state-of-the-art technology that helps improve blood flow & circulation by 150% and promotes an upright posture that alleviates back pain. Explaining the different features of the cushion, Mr Gambhir said, “These wheelchair cushions for pressure relief are made using a stretchable micro fabric that balances the weight and eliminates chafing and stretching of tissues. These cushions are lightweight, functional, and versatile and can also be used while sitting on a sofa or recliner. Our seat cushion range has shown promising results in issues like sciatica, compressed discs, back injuries, buttock pain, coccydynia, etc.”
The company’s wheelchair cushion guide offers comprehensive information on different types of wheelchair cushions to suit every requirement. Mr. Gambhir explained further, “These cushions are available in different sizes, for instance, sports/coccyx cushions are specifically designed for transport wheelchairs, geriatric wheelchairs, and mobility scooters. The Original seat cushion/coccyx cushion is ideal for power wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs and the lumbar cushions are suitable for use as wheelchair back cushions. Through our exhaustive range, we’ve tried to capture the demands of every individual.”
The company’s LiquiCell technology-based cushions are a step ahead of the gel foam seat cushion as they are soft yet firm; distribute the vertical pressure from your sit bones evenly and lets your body glide. To ensure superior comfort, the cushions are designed in a way that they offer support, equalize pressure, and feel cushiony on the pressure points. While the market is flooded with ample options in the wheelchair cushion category, Ergo21 wheelchair cushions for pressure relief fulfill the criteria in terms of pliability, durability, shock absorption, customization, and stark reduction in shear stress and friction.
The company is on the verge of expansion with numerous products in the pipeline. After tapping the lumbar cushion market, the enterprise is taking steps in different directions to launch products that would captivate everyone’s attention.
Discussing the company's vision and journey, Mr. Steve Gambhir said, “All our products are developed after intensive market research and planning. Once the design is approved, it goes through strict quality checks. Our aim is to offer superior quality products to our customers at an affordable price. We would consider ourselves successful if we can make a difference in the lives of people who use wheelchairs. We’ve been receiving great feedback from our customers and this is what motivates us to move forward and come up with efficient solutions. This means that we are going on the right track whether it is conception, manufacturing, or distribution.”
About LiquiCell Technology
The technology uses a combination of low-viscosity fluids, which are strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls the soft tissue compression and reduces the shear stress and skin friction. This reduces the perpendicular pressure and offers support to your sit bones. The Ergo21 Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion features four hand-stitched water membranes, which makes sitting comfortable for hours as it lets your body glide by reducing friction. Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight, pliable, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute the pressure and make it easy to sit for a prolonged period of time. A local US foundry provided Ergo21 with a specific density open cell foam that is meant to absorb road vibrations without being uncomfortable for the sitting muscles. Then, a specially designed LiquiCell Membrane is applied on top to enhance blood flow while safeguarding delicate skin tissues from deterioration.
About Ergo21
Dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract the health issues related to lower back pain, Ergo21 is a leading name in the industry. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions and more, the company has 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The company is planning to expand its product line with LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, shoe insoles, and pillow cases.
Steve Gambhir
ERGO21
+1 800-307-9082
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Best Wheelchair Cushion - Liquicell improves blood flow