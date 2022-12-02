Submit Release
AWH Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in December and January

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc ("AWH," "Ascend," or the "Company") AAWH AAWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Wolfe Virtual Conference: Daniel Neville, CFO and Interim Co-CEO, will participate in a cannabis Multi-State Operator panel on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 3:20 pm ET. Mr. Neville and Rebecca Koar, SVP of Investor Relations, will be available for one-on-one meetings. Contact your Wolfe representative to participate.
  • Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference: Mr. Neville will participate in an MSO group panel, moderated by Vivien Azer (Managing Director at Cowen), on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:20 pm ET. The team will also be available for one-on-one meetings. Contact your Cowen representative to participate.
  • ATB 11th Annual Institutional Conference: Mr. Neville and Ms. Koar will participate in the conference's Virtual Life Sciences Day, being held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Contact your ATB representative to participate.

About AWH:
AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

