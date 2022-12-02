Bookbinding Adhesives Global Market Report 2022: Increase in Demand for Physical Books Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bookbinding Adhesives Market by Technology (Emulsion based, Hot melt), Chemistry (PVA, VAE, EVA, PUR), and Applications (Hardcover and Softcover Books, Magazines and Catalogs, Print on Demand), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bookbinding adhesive market size was USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2027. Due to their demand from various applications such as hardcover & softcover books, magazines & catalogs, and print on demand is driving the bookbinding adhesives market.

The Hot melt technology is expected to register the highest CAGR of the overall bookbinding adhesives market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

The primary applications of hot-melt adhesives are packaging, attaching labels and wood veneer, bookbinding, and textiles. Hot-melt adhesives can be created in various forms, including pellets, slugs, and blocks for bulk application or stick and continuous rope forms for heated gun applications. Hot melt adhesive maintain the desired qualities of pull strength and flexibility while overcoming the drawbacks of emulsion adhesives. The rapidity, minimal waste, and low price of hot-melt adhesives served as their main selling points.

The print on demand application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for print on demand application. People who work from home and stay at home have raised demand for home decor goods sector. This factor is expected to be a driving force for print-on-demand services. There is strong demand for these applications from the Asia Pacific region, especially from developing countries such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Global bookbinding adhesives manufacturers are establishing their manufacturing facilities or sales offices in these emerging regions to cater to the increasing demand.

Europe bookbinding adhesives market is projected to register the second largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe was the second-largest market for bookbinding adhesives in 2021. The increasingly stringent regulations regarding the use of low/no VOC adhesives may affect the demand for bookbinding adhesives. The bookbinding adhesives market in Europe is expected to grow faster due to the presence of top player and technology advancement. It is expected to rise gradually as number of printed book readers are growing, and also, rise in higher education enrolment ratio.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Demand for Physical Books

High Demand in DIY Applications

Restraints

Availability of Online Resources for Educational Purposes

Opportunities

Technological Advancements

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

6 Bookbinding Adhesives Market, by Chemistry

7 Bookbinding Adhesives Market, by Technology

8 Bookbinding Adhesives Market, by Application

9 Bookbinding Adhesives Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adhesives Direct UK

Aica Adtek Sdn Bhd

Arkema

Beardow Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

Cattie Adhesives

Chemline India Ltd.

Cherng Tay Technology Co. Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Eoc Group

Gc Adhesives Company

Gluecom Group

H.B. Fuller Company

Helmitin Adhesives

Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

Jowat Se

Klebchemie M. G. Becker GmbH & Co. Kg

Nan Pao Resin Chemical Co Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Sanyhot Adhesivos S.A.

Schmedt GmbH & Co.Kg

Strategic Choices

Texyear Industrial Adhesives Pvt Ltd

The Reynolds Co.

Toyochem Co. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie Ag

Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3f2u3

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900