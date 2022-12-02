Berryessa Gap Vineyards Launches Two Wines Under the 'Highway 128' Wine Collection

Winters, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Berryessa Gap Vineyards has announced the launch of two new wines which will be part of the company's Highway 128 wine collection. The two wines, Pinot Noir and Petite Sirah, will be added to the four wines that are already part of the collection. The family run establishment launched the 'Highway 128' collection in December 2020 to showcase wines made from the firm's network of grape growers located off Highway 128.

Highway 128 stretches from the town of Winters in Yolo County, where the Berryessa Gap Vineyards are located, through the Napa and Sonoma valleys all the way to coastal Mendocino. The two new wines, a Pinot Noir made with grapes from Anderson Valley and a Petite Sirah sourced from Berryessa Gap Vineyards Estate represent the westernmost and easternmost part of the wine growing region along the scenic wine route.

The Pinot Noir grape originates from the Burgundy region in France. The new Pinot Noir is made from grapes grown in Mendocino County, very near to the Mendocino coast. The grapes are grown near a forested area, in the deep end of the Anderson valley where coastal influences create a cool climate, well suited to Pinot Noir. Berryessa Gap's new Pinot Noir has aromas that are characteristic of the deep-end forest floor combined with brooding red fruit.

The Petite Sirah grape, the offspring of Syrah and Peloursin grapes, originates from the Rhone region in France. The wine, made from this grape, is known for its exceptionally deep purple color and full bodied flavors. Petite Sirah is almost exclusively grown in California, mostly in the arid and dry climate of Yolo County.

Commenting on the addition of the two new wines to the 'Highway 128' collection, Corinne Martinez, co-owner of Berryessa Gap Vineyards states, "The wines belonging to the Highway 128 collection are evocative of this historic and scenic 140 mile long route. With climatic conditions that range from cool in the coastal regions to the dry and arid environments where we are in Winters, this 140-mile stretch of highway offers the potential for a range of wines that would require you to visit a variety of different European countries. Our two new wines, the Pinot Noir and the Petite Sirah round off this collection beautifully as they are sourced from vineyards at the easternmost and westernmost ends of the route."

Named after a prominent pass in California's North Coast Range, Berryessa Gap Vineyards is a prominent winery, outside the town of Winters, that makes award winning wines from estate grown grapes.

