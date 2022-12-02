Maritime Launch Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Maritime Launch Services Inc. (MAXQMAXQF (Maritime Launch or "the Company"), owner and operator of Canada's first commercial spaceport, Spaceport Nova Scotia, is pleased to announce that at the annual meeting of shareholders held on December 1, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders elected Stephen Matier, Sasha Jacob, Sylvain Laporte and Rita Theil as directors of the Company. Each director was elected by a majority of the votes. The table below presents the votes in respect of the election of each director:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Stephen Matier 243,774,593 (99.99%) 36,700 (0.01%) Sasha Jacob 243,781,193 (99.99%) 30,100 (0.01%) Sylvain Laporte 243,811,193 (100.00%) 100 (0.00%) Rita Theil 243,811,193 (100.00%) 100 (0.00%)

MNP LLP were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. The development of this facility will directly serve the constellation market clients delivering global broadband, near earth imaging and other science related activities. This will be the first commercial orbital launch complex in Canada.

