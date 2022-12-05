Best NFTs to Buy in 2022 – Top NFTs Reviewed
The collection opens up TradFi opportunities for Web3 users. While HFT funds have long been accessible only to high-net-worth individuals and institutions
As CEO of The Moov and the intrepid founder of the Uncharted Voyage project, Mark was quoted we chose powered by https://www.xetacapital.com based on the fact they have returned over 8m USD to clients”LONDON, CANARY WHARF, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next on our list of the best NFTs to buy in 2022 is The Uncharted. The first-of-its-kind collection of 21,000 NFTs bridges the gap between TradFi and Web3 using a novel approach and a vibrant theme. Unlike most NFTs of our time, The Uncharted gives real returns to users. We’re not just talking about the value appreciation of the NFTs here.
— Mark Johnson CEO
All revenue generated from the sales of the collection goes to the XETA Capital Fund (XCF), underpinned by advanced and secure HFT (High-Frequency Trading) algorithms. The fact that the fund is headed by a team of experienced traders with over ten years of track record speaks for its profitability.
How does any of this benefit the Uncharted NFT holder?
Well, a percentage of profit generated from the fund will be airdropped to all NFT holders every quarter for three years. The compounded structure of the fund is expected to boost the returns over time. After three years, the fund will be distributed among NFT holders and The Uncharted LTD. However, you can sell your NFT on secondary marketplaces at any time you please. They don’t come with a lock-in period.
Listed below are the key highlights of The Uncharted and why it makes a great investment this year:
The Uncharted is powered by Xeta Capital, a successful wealth management venture that’s widely acclaimed for raising $3.2M and paying back $7.2M to clients in a bear market in less than three months.
The theme centered around space expeditions is gripping. It eases users into the technically complex financial market.
20% returns per month, paid quarterly for 3 years.
In addition to that, the team is public, which adds to the credibility and accountability of the project. The first collection – The Uncharted, Chapter One, The Southern Ring Nebula – is open for reservation. It will be followed by more collections with better features and surprises.
There are lots of lucrative ways to make money in the NFT market, with most expecting you to just hold the asset to see it appreciate in value. The issue is that you can’t always be certain that your NFT will appreciate. P2E games are also quite lucrative, but the downside is that it requires an investment in time.
One genuinely pioneering is buying an NFT that gives you the benefits of earning from a High-Frequency Trading Fund - which is exactly what The Uncharted is. This is a collection of 21,000 NFTs where the sales revenue is allocated towards the XETA Capital Fund (XCF) High-Frequency Trading fund.
