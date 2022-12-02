Insights Into The Global Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the trauma fixation devices and equipment market grew from $5 billion in 2021 to $5.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The trauma fixation devices and equipment market size are expected to grow to $6.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The trauma fixation devices and equipment market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents and sports injuries.

Key Trends In The Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Market

The undertaking of strategic partnership and collaboration is the recent trend being followed by companies in trauma fixation devices. This is due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the market, to maintain the market share in the competitive market and to enter into new geographies, companies are making strategic partnerships with companies and Research Institutes.

Overview Of The Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Market

The trauma fixation devices and equipment market consist of sales of trauma fixation devices and equipment and related services. Trauma fixation devices and equipment are used in the treatment of patients suffering from physical trauma. They include internal fixation devices (plates and screws, intramedullary nails, compression hip screws, and cannulated screws) and external fixation devices (unilateral fixation, circular fixation, and hybrid fixation devices).

Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Internal Fixation Devices, External Fixation Devices

By End User: Hospitals, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Product Type: Metal Plates and Screws, Pins/Wires, Nails and Rods, Circular Fixator, Hybrid Fixator, Unilateral Fixator

By Geography: The trauma fixation devices and equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medartis Holding AG, Arthrex Inc., Depuy Synthes (J&J), and Medtronic PLC.

Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides trauma fixation devices and equipment market outlook. The market report analyzes trauma fixation devices and equipment market size, trauma fixation devices and equipment market growth drivers, trauma fixation devices and equipment market segments, trauma fixation devices and equipment global market major players, trauma fixation devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and trauma fixation devices and equipment global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

