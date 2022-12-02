Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Global Market Report 2022”, the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market grew from $7.23 billion in 2021 to $8.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market size are expected to grow to $11.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Government regulations to combat the COVID-19 situation are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market

Sustainable solutions such as repeat sterilization of medical equipment including personal protective equipment are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. As there is a shortage in the supply of PPE to the hospitals offering services to COVID-19 patients, few companies have come up with repeat sterilization of used PPE like gowns and masks.

Overview Of The Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market

The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market consist of sales of sterilization equipment and disinfectants which are used in the decontamination of microorganisms. The revenue of sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is mainly through the sales of sterilization equipment which includes heat sterilizers, low-temperature sterilizers, radiation sterilizers, and filtration sterilizers and disinfectants which include high-level, intermediate-level, and low-level disinfectants.

Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Sterilization Equipment, Disinfectants

By Method: Physical Method, Chemical Method, Mechanical Method

By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories

By Geography: The sterilization equipment and disinfectants global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Steris Corporation, Getinge AB, Belimed, TSO3 Inc, Matachana Group, CISA Production SRL, Advanced Sterilization Products, and Sakura SI CO.

Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of sterilization equipment and disinfectants market.

