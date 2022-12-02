Walden Biosciences Announces Presentation at Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics Conference 2022

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney disease, today announced that Alex Duncan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Walden Biosciences, will give a presentation at the Antibody Engineering and Therapeutic Conference 2022, being held from December 4-8, 2022 in San Diego, CA.



The presentation, titled “Therapeutic Antibodies to Complex Receptors – Exploring the Urokinase Plasminogen Activator Receptor” will take place at 2:15 p.m. PST on December 7, 2022.

“Elevated levels of soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR) inflame kidney tissues leading to cellular stress, damaged kidney cells, and compromising kidney structure and function. Walden is directly targeting this causal agent driving renal disease to provide a truly novel and disease-modifying approach that has the potential to transform the treatment of kidney diseases”, stated Dr. Duncan. “suPAR is well-suited to antibody targeting and we have validated it with human genetics, human therapeutic data, and with animal disease model data. We now look forward to bringing our suPAR program into human clinical development in early 2023.”

About Walden Biosciences

Walden Biosciences is focused on developing breakthrough medicines to treat kidney diseases. Founded by world-renowned renal experts, Walden is applying novel, multi-disciplinary approaches that directly target the kidneys to prevent damage, slow disease progression, and restore kidney function. Walden’s programs address novel targets for therapeutic intervention, directly targeting two cell types in the kidney: podocytes and proximal tubular cells. Dysfunction of these cells are critical hallmarks of the majority of renal diseases. Walden’s clinical-stage program is a humanized antibody that inhibits suPAR, a pro-inflammatory mediator that causes podocyte dysfunction and renal disease. Walden’s second most advanced program is a small molecule that is designed to restore the function of dynamin, an enzyme responsible for the maintenance of the cytoskeletal architecture of podocytes and proximal tubule cells. In addition to the suPAR and dynamin programs, Walden also has a novel anti-fibrotic biologic in preclinical research. All of Walden’s programs offer the promise to deliver disease-modifying, breakthrough therapies to transform the treatment of renal disease. Walden was launched in late 2020 with a $51 million Series A round of financing led by Arch Venture Partners with participation from other leading venture capital firms. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:

Stern Investor Relations

Anne Marie Fields

Managing Director

annemarie.fields@sternir.com

Media Contacts

FTI Consulting

Robert Stanislaro

Robert.Stanislaro@fticonsulting.com

-OR-