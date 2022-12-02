Insights Into Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices & Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

TBRC’s Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the BPH treatment devices and equipment market grew from $1.33 billion in 2021 to $1.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $1.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) also called Prostate Gland Enlargement (PGE), is a condition where the patient suffers from uncomfortable urinary symptoms.

Key Trends In The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

Prostatic Artery Embolization (PAE) is one of the latest developments in the market for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment. PAE is a minimally invasive treatment that assists in reducing the symptoms observed in the urinary tract. The PAE procedure is done using X-rays and other advanced imaging to observe the tumor inside the body and accordingly treat it without any surgery. This technique results in reduced complications in the treatment of BPH and thus is said to be a major development in the market of BPH treatment. Leading companies such as Boston scientific, UNC healthcare, and Spire healthcare have been investing in the market for PAE.

Overview Of The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market consists of sales of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment and related services. Benign prostatic hyperplasia or benign prostatic hypertrophy is a condition of an enlarged prostate gland that causes blockage of the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Resectoscopes, Radiofrequency Ablation Device, Urology Lasers, Prostatic Stents, Implants

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC), Clinics, Home

• By Procedure Type: Transurethral Needle Ablation (TUNA), Transurethral Resection Of Prostate (TURP), Transurethral Incision Of Prostate (TUIP), Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT), Laser Surgery, Other Procedure Types

• By Geography: The global BPH treatment devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Karl Storz, Lumenis, Olympus, Urologix, Boston Scientific Inc., Endo International, Neo tract, Lisa Laser, Medifocus Inc., ProArc Medical LTD., and Olympus America.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market overview.

