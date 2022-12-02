Testosterone Booster Market Size to Garner US$ 472.7 Million, Growing at 5.6% CAGR by 2030 | TestoFuel, GNC Holdings

Testosterone Booster Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 📝 The Testosterone Booster market was valued at US$ 305.7 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 472.7 Mn, with Growing at a CAGR Value of 5.6% between 2022 and 2030.

Normal testosterone hormone levels are necessary for male sexual development and function. testosterone helps males grow male traits like body and facial hair, a deeper voice, and physical strength throughout puberty (the teen years). Many sportsmen all around the world utilise testosterone supplements to quickly grow their muscle mass to a large level.

Over the projected period, rising instances of testosterone insufficiency are anticipated to fuel market expansion for testosterone boosters. For instance, it was reported that around 40% of men over the age of 45 and 50% of men in their 80s are hypogonadal, according to statistics released by Frontiers Media S.A. in January 2020. Beyond the age of 30, testosterone levels have been reported to decline by 100 ng/dL every 10 years, or on average 1% to 2% annually. These findings may be further influenced by obesity, drugs, and chronic diseases across the world.

⏩ Major Key players in this Market:

⏩ Testosterone Booster Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Vitamins

D-Aspartic Acid

Zinc

Others

By Source :

Mucuna Pruriens

Ginseng

Oyster Extract

Fenugreek

Others

The Study Objectives are:

⏩Market Growth

Increasing testosterone booster product launches are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global testosterone booster market throughout the course of the forecast period. For instance, Misters, one of India's leading manufacturers of products for men's sexual wellbeing, announced the release of Misters Daily Josh in April 2021. Tesnor is a herbal supplement that has been clinically shown to increase free testosterone levels.

⏩Impact

Globally, various corporate sectors are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic and lockdown. One of the areas most affected by the COVID-19 epidemic is the private healthcare sector. The research, manufacture, and supply of testosterone boosters, as well as the expansion of the testosterone boosters and healthcare businesses of numerous enterprises, have all been adversely affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had three primary effects on the economy: 1) a direct influence on supply and demand; 2) interruptions in the distribution system; and 3) a financial impact on businesses and financial markets. Consequently, the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to negatively affect the market for testosterone boosters' supply chain.

⏩Market Restraint

The usage of testosterone boosters might have adverse effects, which is one of the main issues impeding the growth of the worldwide market for testosterone boosters. Acne, enlarged male breasts, edoema, sleep apnea, infertility, and other negative effects are possible with testosterone supplements. Additionally, those who inject testosterone may have discomfort, bruising, or swelling close to the injection site. Additionally, topical testosterone gels and patches might cause allergic responses where they are applied.

⏩Key Players

Nutritjet.com, TestoFuel, BL Bio Lab LLC, GNC Holdings, Uniray Life Sciences, LLC, Zoic Pharmaceuticals, EVLUTION NUTRITION, SMPNutra.com, Ultra Testo Rush, Hybrid Nutraceutical, Roar Ambition Ltd, and VH Nutrition LLC, are some of the major competitors in the industry.

⏩ Regional Outlook: The Testosterone Booster Market report is highly structured into a region-wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the market.

⏩ Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the Testosterone Booster Market during the forecast period?

2. How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Testosterone Booster Market shares?

3. What is the growing demand of the Testosterone Booster Market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Testosterone Booster Market?