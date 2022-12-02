Neurology Devices Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the neurology devices market grew from $13.94 billion in 2021 to $15.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The neurology devices market is expected to grow to $23.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0%. The increase in the patient pool due to the rising geriatric population globally contributed significantly to the growth of the neurology devices market during the historic period.

Key Trends In The Neurology Devices Market

Neurology device manufacturers are investing in the research and development of implantable wireless brain devices to treat neurological and psychiatric diseases. The neuromodulation devices are tiny devices with a wireless neuromodulator, implanted inside the cranium (skull) to communicate with the brain and stimulate nerves in the body. They are equipped with antennas, application-specific integrated circuits, ceramic lid, and feedthrough. These devices are used for relieving depression, traumatic brain injury, stress, and bipolar disorders by manipulating brain signals accordingly.

Overview Of The Neurology Devices Market

The neurology devices market consists of sales of neurology devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce neurology devices to diagnose and treat neurological diseases.

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment, Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment, Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• Subsegments Covered: CSF Drainage Systems, CSF Shunts, Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Angioplasty Devices, Interventional Neurology Support Devices, Neurosurgical Navigation Systems, Neurosurgical endoscopes, Aneurysm Clips, Stereotactic Systems, Other Neurosurgery Devices, Implantable Neurostimulation Devices, External Neurostimulation Devices

• By Geography: The global neurology devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Integra Lifesciences, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., B. Braun Group, Nevro, LivaNova, PLC, and Natus Medical.

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of neurology devices market. The market report analyzes neurology devices market size, neurology devices global market growth drivers, neurology devices global market segmentation, neurology devices global market major players, neurology devices market growth across geographies, and neurology devices market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The neurology devices global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

