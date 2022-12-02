Insights Into The Global Prepaid Card Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Prepaid Card Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Prepaid Card Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Prepaid Card Market Report 2022” forecasts the prepaid card market share to reach a value of $14.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The prepaid card market is expected to grow to $20.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Increasing the use of prepaid cards as a substitute for traditional bank cards is a key factor driving the growth of the prepaid card market.

Prepaid Card Market Trends

Major players operating in the industry are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations, which are gaining significant popularity in the prepaid card market. Companies are collaborating with other market players to offer prepaid cards with flexible credit limits to attract a large consumer base for prepaid cards. For instance, in November 2020, MobiKwik collaborated with the American Express (Amex) card network to introduce its first virtual prepaid payment card with a flexible credit limit. With the launch of the prepaid payment card, MobiKwik becomes the first non-bank in India to issue cards.

Prepaid Card Market Overview

The prepaid card market consists of sales of prepaid card services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data. Prepaid cards are preloaded payment cards issued by financial institutions that can be used to make both online and in-store payments. Once the amount loaded on the card is used, it may be disposed of (non-reloadable prepaid card) or reloaded (reloadable prepaid card) by the cardholder. The prepaid card may be open-loop or closed-loop. While an open-loop prepaid card can be used at any location accepting cards, a closed-loop prepaid card can only be used at certain locations, such as a specific store or a group of stores. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: General-Purpose Reloadable Card, Prepaid Gift Card, Government Benefit Card, Payroll Card, Other Types

• By Card Type: Open Loop Prepaid Card, Closed Loop Prepaid Card

• By Application: Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions, Government, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as American Express Company, BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc., Green Dot Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kaiku Finance LLC., Mango Financial Inc, NetSpend Holdings Inc

Prepaid Card Global Market Report 2022 provides prepaid card global market analysis, prepaid card global market forecast and in-depth prepaid card global market research. The market report analyzes prepaid card global market size, prepaid card global market segments, prepaid card global market growth drivers, prepaid card global market growth across geographies, and prepaid card global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

