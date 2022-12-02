Glamping Market Outlook, Growth Rate, Statistics, Top Companies, Price Trends and Business Strategies 2022-2027

Glamping Market

Glamping is an outdoor activity that makes camping a fun, easy, and well-designed stay in nature and outdoors.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Glamping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on glamping industry research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global glamping market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% during 2022-2027.

Glamping represents comfortable camping with luxury-style facilities and amenities, such as Wi-fi, spas, beds, bars, bathrooms, electricity, housekeeping services, indoor plumbing access, etc. Its accommodation takes benefits of the surrounding elements, thereby increasing sustainable tourism and creating an eco-friendly space. Glamping is a more luxurious and relaxed style of camping as it combines nature, comfort, and respect for the environment, as well as providing exclusivity and uniqueness in accommodation. In line with this, it allows travelers to experience outdoors in avail services, comfort, and amenities. Presently, organizations in the tourism sector are looking for innovative and creative accommodations that help in mitigating the impact of seasonality on business performance and remain competitive.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for comfortable stays in a natural environment and technologically advanced resorts and the inflating income levels of individuals are primarily driving the glamping market. Additionally, the emerging trend of transformational or retreat tourism is further catalyzing market growth. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences from traditional camping towards glamping, as it offers economic benefits and reduces environmental pressure on destinations, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the leading market players are developing luxury multi-story tree houses and modern-style yurts with premium amenities and exotic features, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, travelers seek to unwind by connecting with nature, owing to their busy working schedules. Furthermore, government bodies across countries are focusing on upgrading tourism-related infrastructures and offering incentives, including reduced visa fees, which is anticipated to fuel the glamping market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• BIGHEAD glamping tents

• Collective Hotels & Retreats Inc.

• Eco Retreats Ltd

• Getaway House Inc.

• GlamXperience

• Glitzcamp Glamping Tent (Shelter Tent Manufacturing Co. Ltd)

• Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

• Paperbark Camp

• Tanja Lagoon Camp

• Teapot Lane Glamping

• Tentrr Inc.

• Under Canvas Inc

Glamping Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, age group and size.

Breakup by Type:

• Cabins and Pods

• Tents

• Yurts

• Treehouses

• Others

Breakup by Age Group:

• 18-32 years

• 33-50 years

• 51-65 years

• Above 65 years

Breakup by Size:

• 4-Person

• 2-Person

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

