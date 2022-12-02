Insights Into The Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 2, 2022

The Business Research Company's "Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022” forecasts the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market to reach a value of $3.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $5.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Increasing funding of public and private investments in medical devices is driving the growth of the microbiology diagnostic devices industry.

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Trends

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies are increasing their prevalence in the microbiology diagnostic devices market due to their cost effectiveness, sensitivity to detect low-frequency variants, and comprehensive genomic coverage. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) or high throughput sequencing or Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) is a method of sequencing genomes with the ability to sequence hundreds to thousands of genes or gene regions and the capability to detect novel resistance genes (ARG) in bacteria. BioMérieux partnered with Illumina to develop bioMérieux EpiSe, an NGS service that will facilitate epidemiological monitoring of bacterial infections and monitor outbreaks in hospitals. Some of the modern next-generation sequencing technologies that help to sequence DNA and RNA include Illumina (Solexa) sequencing, Roche 454 sequencing, Ion torrent Proton / PGM sequencing, and SOLiD sequencing.

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Overview

The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market consist of sales of microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment are used to diagnose infectious diseases by examining pathogens. These instruments include incubators, autoclave sterilizers, anaerobic culture systems, blood culture systems, gram strainers, microscopes, mass spectrometers, molecular diagnostic instruments, reagents, pathogen-specific kits, and general reagents.

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Laboratory Instruments, Microbiology Analysers

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Customer Lab Service Providers, Academic Institutes, Research Institutes

• By Laboratory Instruments: Incubators, Gram Stainers, Bacterial Colony Counters, Petri Dish Fillers, Automated Culture Systems

• By Micro-Biology Analyzers: Microbiology Diagnostics Instruments, Microscopes

• By Reagents: Pathogen-Specific Kits, General Reagents

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Becton Dickinnson and Company, Biomerieux, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market research. The market report analyzes microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market size, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segments, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market growth drivers, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market trends, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

