Global Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Real Time Bidding (RTB) Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Report 2022” forecasts the real time bidding (RTB) market size to reach a value of $10.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.16%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The real time bidding market is expected to grow to $28.87 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.47%.

The growing number of smartphone users is expected to propel the growth of the real-time bidding (RTB) market going forward.

Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the real-time bidding market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as a living charter bidding platform that works on data and instant communication to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, Aerobid, a Poland-based company that operates and brokers on a global scale online bidding platform, introduced a live charter bidding platform for brokers to request and book flights nearly instantaneously. It also helps operators to receive and bid on flight requests. The help of data and instant communication helps in quick and transparent bookings. With the help of this, brokers submit detailed flight requests that can be viewed by operators on the Platforms Marketplace or through instant notifications via text or email.

Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Overview

The real time bidding (RTB) market consists of sales of real time bidding solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to sell premium spots that are in high demand, which makes it difficult for publishers to sort through potential buyers. Real-time bidding refers to the process in which digital advertising inventory is bought and sold. This process occurs between authorized buyers, which helps to evaluate and bid on each available impression.

Real Time Bidding (RTB) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Ad Format: RTB Image, RTB Video

· By Auction: Open Auction, Invited Auction

· By Applications: Media And Entertainment, Games, Retail And E-Commerce, Travel And Luxury, Mobile Apps, Other Applications

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Google LLC, Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, PubMatic Inc, Smaato Inc, WPP PLC, YANDEX LLC, The Rubicon Project Inc, Salesforcecom Inc, Criteo, MEDIAMATH

Real Time Bidding (RTB) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides real time bidding (rtb) market analysis, in-depth real time bidding (RTB) market research. The market report analyzes real time bidding (RTB) market size, real time bidding (RTB) global market segments, real time bidding (rtb) market trends, real time bidding (RTB) global market growth drivers, real time bidding (RTB) global market growth across geographies, and real time bidding (RTB) market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

