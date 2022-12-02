Global Passenger Information System Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Passenger Information System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Passenger Information System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Passenger Information System Market Report 2022” forecasts the passenger information system market to reach a value of $23.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.29%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The passenger information system market is expected to grow to $37.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.34%.

The growing number of travelers and passengers is expected to propel the growth of the passenger information system market going forward.

Passenger Information System Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the passenger information systems market. Major companies operating in the passenger information system market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2020, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based company operating in passenger information systems, introduced Digital Cockpit 2020, which utilizes 5G to link features inside and outside the vehicle and provide connected experiences for drivers and passengers alike. The Digital Cockpit 2020 is the third co-development between Samsung Electronics and HARMAN International and would combine Samsung’s telecommunications technologies, semiconductors, and displays with HARMAN’s automotive expertise. The solution would enable seamless two-way connections between the home, the office, and all the other spaces that users will visit while providing personalized experiences and in-car infotainment.

Passenger Information System Market Overview

The passenger information systems market consists of sales of passenger information system solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in public transport terminals to analyze delays and disturbances and anticipate arrival and departure timings. Passenger information systems are crucial to improving customer satisfaction, reducing complaints, increasing service usage, and improving planning.

Passenger Information System Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Location: On Board, In Station

• By Transportation Mode: Railways, Roadways, Airways And Waterways

• By Functional Mode: Multimedia Displays, Audio Systems, Computing Systems, Networking And Communication Devices, Video Surveillance, Content Management System, Other Functional Models

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Alstom SA, Cubic Corporation, Siemens Mobility, Hitachi Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Thales Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Advantech

