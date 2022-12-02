Global Asset Servicing Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Asset Servicing Market Report 2022” forecasts the asset servicing market to reach a value of $784.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions affecting many markets across the globe. The asset servicing industry is expected to grow to $1,149.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%.

Globalization acts as a major driver for the growth of the asset servicing industry.

Asset Servicing Market Trends

Robotic process automation (RPA) or automation is a major trend shaping the growth of the asset servicing market. Robotic process automation alone could reduce the headcount by 60–70% in the asset servicing industry while also achieving cost savings of approximately 30–40%. Robotic process automation (RPA) refers to a set of software tools known as bots or robots that are used to perform a repetitive or routine business process that is currently used by transaction processing teams or service centers. RPA can replace manual tasks involved in asset servicing such as reconciliation, trade processing, and reporting for regulators and clients, reducing the time required with cost-efficiency. For instance, the ANZ Banking Group was one of the early ones to adopt RPA aggressively and automated its HR, finance, and technology processes in its Bengaluru hub, creating thousands of bots.

Asset Servicing Market Overview

The asset servicing market consists of services for wealth management companies and capital markets. Asset servicing comprises services such as reorganisation and proxy services, safekeeping services for physical securities and dividends, and electronic registration and transfer of securities. The asset servicing industry is a critical component of global financial markets and plays a vital role in the safekeeping of financial assets.

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Fund Services, Custody and Accounting, Outsourcing Services, Securities Lending

• By End User: Capital Markets, Wealth Management Firms

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as ational Australia Bank Limited, CACEIS, BNY Mellon, HSBC, JP Morgan, Citi, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon), State Street Corporation, UBS, and Clearstream (Deutsche Börse Group).

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022 provides in-depth asset servicing global market research. The market report analyzes asset servicing global market size, asset servicing market segments, asset servicing market growth drivers, asset servicing market trends, asset servicing market growth across geographies, and asset servicing market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

