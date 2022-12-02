Global Anesthesia Machines Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Anesthesia Machines Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2022”, the anesthesia machines market grew from $16.65 billion in 2021 to $18.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The anesthesia machines market is expected to grow to $26.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The increasing number of surgeries is a major driver for the anesthesia machines market.

Key Trends In The Anesthesia Machines Market

The use of computer-controlled anesthesia machines is an emerging trend in the anesthesia machines market. Computer-controlled anesthesia machines help in reducing the patient's pain during surgical procedures and also provide features such as alarms to notify in case of an emergency or backup required to switch the defected pipeline or cylinder.

Overview Of The Anesthesia Machines Market

The anesthesia machines market consists of sales of anesthesia machines. An anesthesia machine is used to give anesthesia to patients which helps them feel no pain at the time of medical surgeries. The most commonly used anesthesia machine is the continuous-flow anesthetic machine, which provides a steady flow of air containing a regulated supply of gas. Modern anesthesia machines also include monitors and touch-screen displays that provide data on heart rate and oxygen saturation level.

Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Mobile Anesthesia Machines, Standalone Anesthesia Machines

• By End User: Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Type: Continuous Anaesthesia Machines, Intermittent Anaesthesia Machines, Other Types

• By Geography: The global anesthesia machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as GE Healthcare, Dragerwerk, Smith Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, Covidien, Aeonmed, Heyer Medical, Oricare, Dameca A/S, and Getinge Group.

