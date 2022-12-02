Global Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Projected Growth

Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Report 2022” forecasts the tile adhesives & stone adhesives market to reach a value of $4.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The tile adhesives & stone adhesives market is expected to reach $5.91 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

An increase in foreign direct investments (FDI) in construction industries and a rise in urbanization are expected to propel the growth of the tile adhesives and stone adhesives markets going forward.

Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Trends

Technological advancements in the tile adhesive and stone adhesive market are a key trend gaining popularity in the tile adhesive and stone adhesive markets. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as Glass Tile Adhesive Lite, which is manufactured by crystalline silica levels and OSHA action levels, to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Laticrete, a US-based manufacturer of tile and stone installation materials, introduced an adhesive mortar for glass tiles and mosaic tiles. It is made up of a superior lightweight formula that increases bond strength, has a long open time, and has non-sag performance. The help of crystalline silica levels and OSHA action levels helps to increase its lightweight and performance features and provides a white color that doesn’t affect the design of clear or translucent tiles.

Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Overview

The tile adhesives and stone adhesives market consists of sales of the tile adhesives and stone adhesives by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for fixing tiles on walls, floors, granite, and marble. They also help in fixing large tiles and tiles which are installed in areas with high moisture, as well as ceramic tiles and other stones in the interior and exterior of the house or office. Tile adhesives and stone adhesives refer to a specially formulated dry powder that is mixed with water or latex additive to form a consistent paste that helps to permanently adhere or bond materials together.

Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Segmentation

By Chemistry: Cementitious, Epoxy, Others

By Construction Type: New Construction, Repairs And Renovation

By Application: Ceramic Tiles, Marble Tiles, Mosaic And Glass

By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Institutional

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as ARDEX GmbH, Sika AG, Saint-Gobain, Pidilite Industries Limited, H B Fuller, Mapei, Fosroc, Laticrete International Inc, BASF, 3M, Royal Adhesives & Sealants

