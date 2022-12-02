JPMA Announces This Year's Most Innovative Baby Products

See the results of the JPMA Innovation Awards just in time for holiday shopping

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (PRWEB) December 02, 2022

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (http://jpma.org) proudly announced the 2022 Innovation Awards winners yesterday during the JPMA Cares Benefit for Babies fundraising event and celebration. Three special award recipients and 10 category winners were selected. Winners were determined by a panel of judges comprised of safety experts, journalists, and retailers. For the JPMA Parent's Pick Award, nearly 2,000 parents voted for their must-have product.

"At JPMA, we're proud to host the Innovation Awards each year to celebrate the outstanding ingenuity of JPMA members and other manufacturers of baby and children's products," said JPMA Executive Director Lisa Trofe. "These ground-breaking products challenge the status quo to meet the needs of babies and parents while maintaining the quality our industry is known for and that consumers expect of products used to care for little ones."

The 2022 JPMA Innovation Awards Winners are:

BEST IN SHOW

The Pump by Babyation

PARENT'S PICK

Amelia Pumping & Nursing Swim Cami By Davin and Adley

EDITOR'S PICK

Tutti Bambini Nova Evolutionary High Chair

CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS

Graco Turn2Me™ 3-in-1 Rotating Car Seat

DESIGN/FASHION/STYLE

Tabeeze Bottom-Up Baby Bodysuit

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY/SUSTAINABILITY

Munchkin Bambou Meal Line

FEEDING/BATHING/CHANGING

Munchkin Simple Clean™ Straw Cup

INFANT/PARENT CARE

Munchkin Lactation Massager

NURSERY

Evolur Harlow Deluxe Glider with Massager | Recliner | Rocker

ON THE GO

Larktale crossover™ Convertible Stroller/Wagon

PLAY/ENTERTAINMENT

Fisher-Price® Kick & Play™ Deluxe Sit-Me-Up Seat

SAFETY

HALO® Ideal Temp SleepSack® Wearable Blanket

TECHNOLOGY

Littlebird Toddler CareTracker

The JPMA Innovation Awards are sponsored by Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, which includes BabyCenter and What to Expect.

Full descriptions of the winning products can be seen at https://www.jpma.org/page/2022-innovation-awards-winners, and high-resolution images of winning products can be found at https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1-W3_9e7GQlecSCiASJAjN7zO4mUHoNLT.

The 2022 Innovation Awards Judges Panel is an esteemed group of industry experts. This year's panel included:



Torine Creppy, President, Safe Kids Worldwide

Adrienne Gallardo, MA, CPST-I, Doernbecher Injury Prevention Program, Tom Sargent Safety Resource Center

Jessica Hartshorn, Writer/Editor, Scary Mommy/Good Housekeeping

Emily Murray, Owner, Modern Natural Baby in Michigan

Joyce Slaton, Products and Reviews Editor, Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting

About the JPMA Innovation Awards

The JPMA Innovation Awards began in 1989 as the Most Innovative Product Contest and has become recognized as a highly acclaimed competition. In 2003, JPMA renamed it as the Innovation Awards to more accurately represent the focus on innovation.

About the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We work to advance the interests of manufacturers, parents, children and the industry at large by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. We support our broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion, and we act as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education. Established in 1962, this year JPMA marks its 60th year of helping protect future generations by advancing the availability and safety of products used to care for babies and young children.

About JPMA Cares

JPMA Cares contributes to the long-term success of babies and young children by reducing barriers to healthy development, ensuring fundamental needs are met, and promoting a safe and nurturing environment for them to learn and grow. JPMA Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, founded by JPMA (the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) and supported by the broader baby and children's products industry. Learn more at https://jpmacares.org.

