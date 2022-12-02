Digital Payments Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Digital Payments Market Report 2022” forecasts the digital payments market to reach a value of $96.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions affecting many markets across the globe. The digital payments market is expected to grow to $170.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

Quick onboarding and ease of use are expected to drive the digital payments industry. Individuals require flexibility, transparency, and friction-free onboarding.

Digital Payments Market Trends

Contactless payment technology is soaring in the digital payments market. Many users are increasingly opting for contactless payment technologies such as mobile wallets, contactless cards, and others as they are more secure and convenient to use. Contactless payment technology uses radio frequency identification (RFID) or near-field communication (NFC) for the transmission of amounts among users. Black Friday sales in 2019 had an 82% rise in the number of purchases made with mobile wallets.

Digital Payments Market Overview

The digital payments market consists of all the transactions that take place across the digital media, along with the products and services associated with them. Digital payments are a payment mode that uses digital mediums such as the internet, cell phones, and automated devices to send and receive money. It needs both payer and payee to use digital means to send and receive money. It is not mandatory in some situations for the payee to use a digital medium to receive money.

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Digital Payments Market Segmentation

• By Mode Of Payment: Point Of Sale, Online Sale

• By End-User Industry: Retail, Banking And Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Other End Use Industries

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Alipay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Tencent, Google Pay, First Data, Paypal, Fiserv, Visa Inc

