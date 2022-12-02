Biological Safety Cabinets Market worth $0.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report published by MarketsandMarkets, " Biological Safety Cabinet Market by Type (Class I, Class II (Type A, Type B), Class III), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 0.4 billion by 2027 from USD 0.2 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 0.4 billion by 2027 CAGR 8.2% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By End User, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Kewaunee Scientific (US), Labconco (US), Esco Micro (Singapore), The Baker Company (US), NuAire (US), Germfree Laboratories (US), Cruma (Spain), Air Science (US), Berner International (US), Azbil telstar (Spain), LaboGene (Denmark), Biolab Scientific (Canada), Lamsystems (Germany), Faster S.R.L (Italy), MRC Laboratory Equipment (Israel), Nanbei Instrument Limited (China), Thermolab (India), Labmate (UK), TopAir Systems, Inc. (US), Albian Group (Spain), Thomas Scientific (US), Zhejiang FUXIA Medical Technology Co. (China), Stericox (India) Key Market Opportunities Emerging market offers lucrative growth opportunities Key Market Drivers Favorable regulations

Increased risk of pandemics and communicable diseases is the major factors driving the biological safety cabinet market’s growth.

Based on type, the biological safety cabinets market is segmented into class I, class II and class III. In 2021, the class II segment accounted for the largest share of the biological safety cabinets market, mainly due to the rapid growth in number of biologics.

Based on end user, the biological safety cabinets market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and testing laboratories and academic research institutes. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the biological safety cabinets market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the growing concerns over cell culture contamination.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global biological safety cabinets market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for biological safety cabinets market in 2021. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the favorable regulations.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Kewaunee Scientific (US), Labconco (US), Esco Micro (Singapore), The Baker Company (US), NuAire (US), Germfree Laboratories (US), Cruma (Spain), Air Science (US), Berner International (US), Azbil telstar (Spain), LaboGene (Denmark), Biolab Scientific (Canada), Lamsystems (Germany), Faster S.R.L (Italy), MRC Laboratory Equipment (Israel), Nanbei Instrument Limited (China), Thermolab (India), Labmate (UK), TopAir Systems, Inc. (US), Albian Group (Spain), Thomas Scientific (US), Zhejiang FUXIA Medical Technology Co. (China), Stericox (India).

