Disciplinary measures against a number of leading officials, Party organisations

VIETNAM, December 2 -

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 23rd session in Hà Nội on November 29-30, during which it proposed disciplinary actions be taken against some leading officials and party organisations.

Following the instruction of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomenon Prevention and Control, and after reviewing the inspection results when there were signs of violations of the Party civil affairs board of the People's Committee of southern Đồng Nai Province, the Inspection Commission found that the board had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, lacked responsibility, and loosened leadership, enabling the provincial People's Committee and many organisations and individuals to infringe on the Party's regulations and the State's laws in the implementation of a number of projects and the equitisation work.

Some officials and Party members showed degradation in political ideology, ethics and lifestyle, violated regulations on things that Party members are banned from doing and the responsibility of setting good examples, and were subject to criminal prosecution.

The violations have caused serious consequences, great damage and risk of state budget loss, resulting in bad public opinion, affecting the reputation of Party organisations and local authorities.

The commission decided to issue a warning against Trần Văn Vĩnh, former member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, former Vice Secretary of the Party civil affairs board at the provincial People's Committee and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee.

Meanwhile, several leading officials of Tín Nghĩa Corporation and Nhơn Trạch Investment Joint Stock Company were expelled from the Party.

The commission also proposed the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee to consider and discipline Trần Đình Thành, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and former Chairman of the provincial People's Council; Đinh Quốc Thái, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party civil affairs board of the provincial People's Committee, and former Chairman of the provincial People's Committee; Phan Huy Anh Vũ, member of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of and Director of the Department of Health, and former Director of Đồng Nai General Hospital; and Bồ Ngọc Thu, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee of and former Director of the Department of Planning and Investment.

During this session, the Inspection Commission found that the Party delegations to the People’s Committees of Thanh Hóa, Nam Định and Bình Dương provinces had infringed on working regulations, lacked responsibility, and slackened leadership and direction, resulting in the provincial People's Committees and many organisations and individuals violating the Party's regulations and the State's laws in bidding, purchasing biological products, chemicals and medical supplies in service of COVID-19 prevention and control work.

In addition, the Party civil affairs board of the Nam Định provincial People's Committee also let the committee and several departments and branches violate the Party's regulations and the State's laws on public investment; and in the management and use of land in some projects.

Those violations and wrongdoings posed the threat of causing great damage to the state budget and affecting the reputation of the Party committees and local authorities.

The commission decided to reprimand the Party civil affairs boards of the People’s Committees of Thanh Hóa and Nam Định in the 2016-2021, 2021-2026 tenures, and the Party civil affairs board of the People’s Committee of Bình Dương in the 2021-2026 term.

Many incumbent and former officials of the three localities also received warnings over their conduct.

The inspection commission requested the Party Central Committee's Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against some officials in Thanh Hóa Province. — VNS