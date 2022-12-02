Submit Release
Việt Nam calls on ASEAN to enhance coordination at UN

VIETNAM, December 2 -  

HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has called for strengthening viewpoint coordination among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the United Nations.

He made the suggestion at a meeting held on Thursday by Cambodia, Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York in 2022, to review its activities during the year. 

The Vietnamese Ambassador suggested the committee continue to study and look for possibilities to make more joint statements at key UN agencies, especially at the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and at committees in charge of thematic issues of common interest to ASEAN countries. 

In the context that ASEAN is entering a pivotal phase in the implementation of the ASEAN Vision 2025 and preparing for integration in the post-2025 period, he suggested that next year the committee will focus discussions on these processes.

This year, the ASEAN Committee in New York has made a number of joint statements at the UN General Assembly and related committees. It also built and pushed for the UN General Assembly's adoption of a resolution on ASEAN-UN cooperation which is co-sponsored by 115 members.

The committee has organised many thematic dialogues with partners such as the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Executive Director, the Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Myanmar. It also held ceremonies to mark the founding anniversary of ASEAN on August 8, ASEAN Families Day and many sports exchanges.

At the meeting, Cambodia transferred the chair of the committee to Indonesia, which will lead the committee in 2023.

ASEAN countries congratulated Cambodia on successfully accomplishing its role as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York in 2022. They hoped that Indonesia will continue to enhance the performance of the ASEAN Committee in New York, promote relations between ASEAN and partners, thus demonstrating the role and position of ASEAN in the region and the world.

The heads of ASEAN members' delegations to the UN also welcomed and looked forward to cooperating with the Timor Leste delegation to the UN. — VNS

