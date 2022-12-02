Việt Nam demands Taiwan to cancel illegal drills in Trường Sa’s waters

VIETNAM, December 2 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam resolutely opposes and demands Taiwan (China) cancel its live-fire exercises in the waters around Ba Bình island that belongs to Việt Nam's Trường Sa (Spratly), Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng stated on Friday.

Answering reporters’ queries on Việt Nam’s response to the act Taiwan had announced earlier, Hằng said Taiwan’s move seriously violates Việt Nam’s territorial sovereignty over Trường Sa; threatens peace, stability, safety and security of navigation; causes tensions; and complicates the situation in the East Sea.

The official added that Việt Nam demands Taiwan not repeat the act in the future. — VNS