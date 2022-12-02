Polyethylene Wax Market to Reach US$1.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in demand for polyethylene wax from the packaging and textile industries acts as the major driver for the Polyethylene Wax Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Polyethylene Wax Market size is forecast to reach US$1.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polyethylene can be divided into multiple categories such as high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, oxidized polyethylene, and more. They are used for a wide range of applications which include plastic additives, hot melt adhesive, lubricants, digital printing inks, textile treatment, rubber, cosmetics, and other similar applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19014/polyethylene-wax-market



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyethylene Wax Market highlights the following areas -

1. Low Density Polyethylene segment in Polyethylene Wax Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period. Its wide range of characteristics and advantages made it stand out in comparison to other types of polyethylene in the market.

2. Polyethylene wax has a wide range of properties which include excellent thermal stability, high softening point, high melting point, high chemical resistance, perfect lubrication, which makes it ideal for use in the production of plastics, hot melt adhesive, lubricants, digital printing inks, and textile treatment.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Polyethylene Wax Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for polyethylene wax from the packaging sector of the region. According to a recent study published on Interpack, Asia accounted for the highest world share of packaging sales in 2020, an increase of 7.4% in comparison to 2019.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19014



Segmental Analysis:

1. Low Density Polyethylene type held the largest share in the Polyethylene Wax Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2027, owing to its increasing demand due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of polyethylene. Low Density Polyethylene provides better resistance to moisture, chemical resistance, impact resistance, and provide high resistance to temperature in comparison to high density polyethylene, and oxidized polyethylene.

2. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Polyethylene Wax Market in 2021 up to 30%. The consumption of Polyethylene Wax is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the packaging industry. For instance, China holds the largest market share around the world when it comes to food packaging.

3. The Hot Melt Adhesive application held the largest share in the Polyethylene Wax Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increasing demand for adhesives from the construction and packaging sectors in multiple regions across the world.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyethylene Wax Industry are -

1. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

2. BASF SE

3. Arya Chem Inc.

4. The Lubrizol Corporation

5. Innospec Inc.



Click on the following link to buy the Polyethylene Wax Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19014



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Wax Emulsion Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16411/wax-emulsion-market.html

B. Carnauba Emulsion Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Carnauba-Wax-Market-Research-503609



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062