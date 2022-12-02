At 7.5 % CAGR, Ceramic Coatings Market Size Worth USD 12.5 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing automotive industry is expected to increase the requirement for ceramic coatings, which will act as a driver for Ceramic Coatings Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ceramic Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $12.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026 due to increasing consumption of ceramic coatings from various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, oil & gas, industrial goods, and others. Some ceramics are transition metal oxides semiconductors, which are used in aircraft due to low density. Ceramic coatings provide fuel efficiency for vehicles and reduce friction, thus; increasing vehicle production is expected to grow the demand for ceramic coating. In March 2020, Toyota Motor Corporation and Hino Motors, Ltd., announced plans to jointly develop a heavy-duty fuel cell truck. Heavy-duty trucks are typically used for highway transportation; therefore, they are required to have sufficient cruising range and load capacity as well as fast refueling capability. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ceramic Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the ceramic coatings market owing to increasing consumption for high efficiency and the growing automotive sector in emerging countries such as United States, Mexico, and Canada.

2. Increasing applications of ceramic coatings across various engine compartments such as intake manifolds, pistons, and cylinder heads are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

3. Chemical vapor deposition coating technique can withstand exposure to low & high temperature and extreme temperature variation on internal surfaces.

4. Due to excellent properties such as anti-corrosion, heat resistance, and weathering efficiency ceramic coatings are used in aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, and other industries.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Oxide material type segment dominated the global ceramic coatings market in 2020. Oxides are used to improve corrosion resistance and oxidation at a high melting point (2000°C). Oxide materials can be directly sprayed without the need for a protective atmospheric environment.

2. North America dominated the ceramic coatings market with more than 31% in 2020 due to the increasing automotive and aircraft industry in countries such as the United States and Canada. Ceramic coatings are used as yttria-stabilized zirconia as a thermal barrier for the engine compartment and help to improve horsepower capacity.

3. Thermal Spray dominated the global ceramic coatings market in 2020 as this technique enhance the life span of machine parts during coatings. It is a versatile process that can use a large range of materials starting from pure carbides, ceramics, transition metal oxides, and other composite materials.

4. Aerospace & defense held the largest share of the ceramic coatings market and growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. Ceramic coatings are used in vessel for interior and exterior protection. Also, it is widely used in aircraft for UV protection and corrosion resistance. Thus, surging aircraft production is the key factor influencing the demand for ceramic coatings.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ceramic Coatings Industry are -

1. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

2. Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

3. Bodycote PLC

4. Nasiol Nano Coatings

5. Aremco Products, Inc.



