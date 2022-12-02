Potassium Carbonate Market Size to Hit USD 655.4 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased government support and a well-developed pharmaceutical industry are expected to boost the Potassium Carbonate Market's growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Potassium Carbonate Market size is forecasted to reach US$655.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The inorganic compound potassium carbonate has the formula K2CO3. It's a white salt that dissolves in water but not in alcohol or acetone. It is a deliquescent solid that often appears damp. The potassium carbonate market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for potassium carbonate from the glass and ceramic industries. In addition, sales of potassium carbonate are being boosted by rising demand from chemical process industries in various regions. Furthermore, the rising adoption of potassium carbonate in animal feed, potash fertilizers, and food and beverage processing is expected to boost the potassium carbonate market's growth prospects. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Potassium Carbonate Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the potassium carbonate market, owing to the increasing food & beverage, and glass industry in the region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the food & beverage industry in APAC.

2. Earnings of potassium carbonate in the glass industry are being pushed by rising demand for automobiles, aerospace, and buildings.

3. Furthermore, increased government support and a well-developed pharmaceutical industry are expected to boost the potassium carbonate market's growth.

4. Potassium carbonate consumption is also expected to increase as demand for industrial and institutional cleaning products, detergents, and household cleaning agents rises.

5. During the forecast period, however, various health risks associated with potassium carbonate, as well as the availability of substitutes, are expected to act as major restraints on the potassium carbonate market's growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The glass segment held the largest share in the potassium carbonate market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the glass industry, potassium carbonate is primarily used as a flux. It improves the resistance, transparency, and refractive coefficient of glass, resulting in excellent clarity in spectacles, glassware, television screens, and computer monitors.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the potassium carbonate market in 2021 up to 43%, owing to the bolstering growth of the building and construction sector in APAC countries. For instance, to help with rising air traffic, the Indian Union Budget proposed in February 2020 that 100 new airports be constructed by 2024 underneath the Centre's Udan scheme.

3. The building & construction segment held the largest share in the potassium carbonate market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of glass in the building & construction industry. In domestic housing, glass is used for smaller windows. Glass reduces solar heat gain and reduces glare. It also reduced the harmful UV radiation that entered the interiors, which is why laminated and toughened glass is commonly used in residential construction.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Potassium Carbonate Industry are -

1. AGC Chemicals

2. Zhejiang Dayang Biotech Group Co. Ltd.

3. Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd.

4. Evonik Industries AG

5. Vynova Group



