St. Albans Barracks/ 2nd Degree Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child (X2), DUI #1 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006938

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/01/2022 at 1949 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lost Nation Rd, Berkshire VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child (X2), DUI #1 Refusal

ACCUSED: Colby Bushey

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/01/2022 at approximately 1949 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising of a possible domestic assault occurring at 538 Lost Nation Rd in the town of Berkshire. Prior to arrival, the parties fled from the scene and a second call about an additional assault was occurring at the Jolley gas station in Enosburg. Again, prior to arrival the vehicle had since fled from the scene. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle and conduct an investigatory traffic stop on the vehicle in the location of Route 105 by Russell Rd in the town of Swanton.

Investigation revealed that Colby Bushey (26) of Berkshire had assaulted a household member in the presence of two juvenile children. Bushey had a prior domestic assault conviction making this a 2nd degree domestic assault. It was also revealed that Bushey was operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and was screened for DUI.

Bushey was subsequently placed under arrest for the above offenses and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Bushey was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility without bail and ordered to appear on 12/02/22 at 11am in Franklin County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/22 11am

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: YES

BAIL: NO BAIL

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

