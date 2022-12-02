Automotive Fuel Tank Market Size to reach a revised size of US$ 22.0 Bn by 2030 | CAGR 5.1%

The Automotive Fuel Tank market is expected to hit US$ 22.0 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Fuel Tank Market research report by Business Market Insights includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2022 to 2030. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Automotive Fuel Tank market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

• ALLGAIER AUTOMOTIVE

• BENTELER International

• FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

• KAUTEX TEXTRON GMBH & CO. KG

• Magna International Inc.

• Martinrea International Inc.

• Plastic Omnium

• SMA SERBATOI S.p.A.

Automotive Fuel Tank Market Segmentation:

By Capacity:

• Less than 15 liter

• 15 liter-45 liter

• 45 liter-75 liter

• Above 70 liter.

By Maerial Type :

• Plastic

• Aluminum

• Steel

By Vehicle Type :

• Passenger Cars

• Two-Wheelers

• Commercial Vehicles.

• By Sales Channel :

• OEM

• Aftermarket

• 5-Way Valve

Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World

Recent strategic developments in the Automotive Fuel Tank Market:

The Automotive Fuel Tank market has undergone several significant developments, and a few of these have been mentioned below:

• In October 2020, Plastic Omnium (40% stake) and ElringKlinger (60% stake) decided to use hydrogen-based fuel cell technology to make EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies, a collective experience dedicated to fuel cell stack product, production, and commercialization. It showcased a wide product portfolio to hydrogen systems integrators.

• In July 2021, BluE Nexus Corporation (a joint venture between Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. and DENSO Corporation) and Toyota Motor Corporation announced a collaboration wherein both companies utilize their core competencies to increase their competitiveness in products related to vehicle electrification.

Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Competitive Landscape:

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Major Key Points of Automotive Fuel Tank Market

• Automotive Fuel Tank Market Overview

• Automotive Fuel Tank Market Competition

• Automotive Fuel Tank Market, Revenue and Price Trend

• Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Application

• Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Fuel Tank Market

• Market Dynamics

• Methodology and Data Source

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape Automotive Fuel Tank market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

