Global Tumor Ablation Market to Garner $4.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence and incidence rates of different types of cancer have boosted the growth tumor ablation market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. The overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic affected key players in the tumor ablation market industry. However, the market is anticipated to witness recovery in 2021 and beyond, and show stable growth for tumor ablation market in the coming future.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Tumor Ablation Market was accounted for $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $4.7 Billion CAGR 13.6% No. of Pages in Report 262 Segments Covered Technology, Treatment, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in the prevalence and incidence rates of different types of cancer Opportunities Surge in demand for radiofrequency ablation Restrains Side effects associated with tumor ablation treatment such as infection at the injection site







Covid-19 scenario:

The overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic affected key players in the tumor ablation market industry. However, the market is anticipated to witness recovery in 2021 and beyond, and show stable growth for tumor ablation market in the coming future.

Several patients postponed their surgeries to curb the spread of the virus, which negatively impacted the market.

The report divides the global tumor ablation market on the basis of technology, treatment, application, and region.

Based on type, the surgical ablation segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the percutaneous ablation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the liver cancer segment held the lion’s share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the market. However, the kidney cancer segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on technology, the microwave ablation segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. However, the other ablation technologies segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market.

The global tumor ablation market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

The global tumor ablation market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith+Nephew, Integra Life sciences, Angidynamics, Johnson and johnson, ethicon, inc., Galil Medical Inc., Misonix Inc., HealthTronics.



