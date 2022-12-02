Kenya Mobile Money Market Share, Key Players, Industry Overview, Trends, Analysis by Regions and Forecast 2022-2027

The Kenya Mobile Money Market is expected to reach US$ 315.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.46% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗞𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳″ the Kenya mobile money market size reached US$ 89.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 315.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.46% during 2022-2027.

Mobile money represents an innovative payment service that is operated under financial rules and performed utilizing a mobile device and offering easy person-to-person money transfers rather than complicated banking transactions. It is an easy, secure, fast, and affordable way of making payments. In line with this, mobile money ensures that the money can be deposited in one location and withdrawn in another. Based on technology, it is commonly segregated into unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), mobile wallets, and others.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kenya-mobile-money-market/requestsample

𝗞𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The increasing internet penetration and the growing utilization of smartphones are among the key factors stimulating the Kenya mobile money market. Additionally, the introduction of M-Pesa, which include financial transactions, such as deposit and withdrawal of money, transfer of money, paying bills, etc., is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of mobile payment services, particularly in the health, agriculture, retail, and wholesale sectors, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating popularity of mobile money for peer-to-peer transfer, cash transfer, purchasing goods and services, etc., and the rising number of telecom operators that allow consumers to pay bills and access services, including loans, insurance, savings, etc., are propelling the market growth across Kenya. Apart from this, numerous businesses and individuals are using the mobile money platform as a primary account for financial transactions, which is also augmenting the demand for these payment services. Furthermore, the ease of accessibility, 24/7 availability, security, lower transaction costs, user-friendliness, etc., are anticipated to fuel the Kenya mobile money market over the forecasted period.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1446&method=1

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the kenya mobile money market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• M-Pesa (Vodafone Group)

• Equitel Inc.

• MobiKash Afrika Limited

• Airtel Money

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the kenya mobile money market on the basis of technology, business model, transaction type.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆:

• USSD

• Mobile Wallets

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹:

• Mobile Led Model

• Bank Led Model

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Peer to Peer

• Bill Payments

• Airtime Top-ups

• Others

𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1446&flag=C

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:

Uganda Mobile Money Market

Ghana Mobile Money Market

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

