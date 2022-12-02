Jean Ellen Gahner's new book "Cori and Drake" is a charming children's story about persistence and finding true love told through the lens of two lizards

Recent release "Cori and Drake" from Page Publishing author Jean Ellen Gahner is the story of a beautiful lizard named Cori who is being courted by a lizard named Drake. Drake loves Cori and plans on marrying her. Day after day, Drake presents Cori with gifts in the hopes of winning her affection.

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jean Ellen Gahner, a retiree and accomplished author, has completed her new book "Cori and Drake": a fun and engaging tale about how love is patient, even when it comes to lizards.

"In the beautiful rain forest on the island of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean lives a beautiful chameleon lizard named Cori," says author Jean Ellen Gahner. "A boy lizard whose name is Drake is in love with Cori. He thinks she is the most beautiful lizard on the island, and he does everything he can to get her to like him. Drake spends most of his time thinking of ways to make Cori happy. He takes all kinds of treats to her where she lives—on her favorite tree branch. But Cori ignores Drake and wants nothing to do with him until one day, he gives her a treat she likes very much!"

Published by Page Publishing, Jean Ellen Gahner's delightful tale follows two lizards, Cori and Drake, who live on the lush island of Madagascar. Cori is an exceptionally beautiful lizard, and Drake has fallen head-over-heels in love with her. He knows that he must prove his worth, so he begins to bring Cori gifts.

From vegetables to mice to worms, Drake presents Cori with all her favorite food. But is it enough to charm the gorgeous lizard? Will Drake get the lizard wedding of his dreams? Find out within the amusing pages of "Cori and Drake."

Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Cori and Drake" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

