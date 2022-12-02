Nacha's Payments Innovation Alliance Releases New Guide Explaining and Simplifying Voice Payments Processing Using the ACH Network

Nacha's Payments Innovation Alliance has created a new resource aimed at financial institutions, billers and payments processors. Voice Payments: Guide to Nacha's Operating Rules identifies the most common conversational payments use cases, offers answers to frequently asked questions and assists in determining the Standard Entry Class (SEC) Codes for consumer bill payment use cases using voice-assisted devices or smart speakers for ACH payments. "Over the past two years, Nacha has updated its Operating Rules and Guidelines to reflect emerging technology, including voice payments within the ACH Network. Voice Payments: Guide to Nacha's Operating Rules assists by identifying the specific provisions that apply in a variety of use cases," said Jennifer West, AAP, APRP, Senior Director, Payments Innovation Alliance, Nacha. "The publication offers important guidance to banks, credit unions, billers and payment processors offering conversational ACH payment options."

Written by members of the Alliance's Conversational Payments and Cybersecurity Response Project Teams, the guide completes a series of conversational payments-focused Executive Briefings, including Voice Payments: An Introduction and Overview; A Deep Dive into the Technology Behind Voice Payments; and Voice Payments: Contractual Considerations for Financial Institutions. These publications provide an introductory look at conversational payments, an in-depth look at the technology allowing voice payments to work and offer legal and risk mitigation resources for financial institutions seeking to implement voice payment capabilities and applications (skills) through smart devices. In addition, the Project teams also published Unwrapping Smart Speakers, providing best practices to protect consumers from vulnerabilities of cyber threats and unwanted data sharing in their homes.

Nacha's Payments Innovation Alliance is a diverse membership organization of financial institutions of all sizes, fintechs, solution providers, corporations, law firms and others that seeks to grow and advance payments through innovation to better meet the needs of the modern ACH Network and the evolving payments industry worldwide. To download a copy of Alliance Executive Briefings, visit http://www.nacha.org/content/voice-payments-executive-briefing-series.

